Latest fire in Skopje is put out, other hotspots are under control

The fire that broke out in Saturday a warehouse for electronic waste east of Skopje has been put out, and the site is covered with sand and foam retardant. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today praised the work of the firefighters, saying that initial predictions warned the work will take at least seven days, but was completed in less than 30 hours.

There is no more smoke coming from the site. Four persons are detained and there are also arrests for the fires in Vardariste. There is a security agency in Vardariste covering the perimeter. And in Drisla, smoke emissions there are down 95 percent and we are following the situation, the Prime Minister said.

He reinforced his previous statements that there are suspicions that some of these fires were planted. Mickoski said that there were instances where workers in Drisla would go missing as soon as the fires would start and the equipment that could have been used to better manage the large dump site would be reported as broken when it was needed most. The Prime Minister said that a dozen persons from the management of the site have been questioned.