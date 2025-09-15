Mickoski expects to see SDSM’s proposal on the dispute with Bulgaria submitted to Parliament

Regarding the announcement from the SDSM party that they will soon submit a draft resolution on the dispute with Bulgaria to the Parliament, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he expects the resolution to be put for debate.

I look forward to seeing that resolution so that we can make our own input. The opposition has been calling for a joint approach for months. We are waiting to see their proposal in Parliament for a a month now. Surely they don’t expect that the largest political party and the ruling coalition will support hteir proposal without participating in the content, Mickoski said in a TV interview.

SDSM leader Venko Filipce was recently on a visit to France to promote his initiative. It’s expected to put the focus in the dispute on the need that Macedonia has to accept the Bulgarian demands, while VMRO-DPMNE and the Government seek guarantees from Bulgaria and the European Union that Macedonia won’t face additional nationalist demands down the road.