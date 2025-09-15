 Skip to main content
16.09.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 16 September 2025

Mickoski expects to see SDSM’s proposal on the dispute with Bulgaria submitted to Parliament

Uncategorized

15.09.2025

Regarding the announcement from the SDSM party that they will soon submit a draft resolution on the dispute with Bulgaria to the Parliament, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he expects the resolution to be put for debate.

I look forward to seeing that resolution so that we can make our own input. The opposition has been calling for a joint approach for months. We are waiting to see their proposal in Parliament for a a month now. Surely they don’t expect that the largest political party and the ruling coalition will support hteir proposal without participating in the content, Mickoski said in a TV interview.

SDSM leader Venko Filipce was recently on a visit to France to promote his initiative. It’s expected to put the focus in the dispute on the need that Macedonia has to accept the Bulgarian demands, while VMRO-DPMNE and the Government seek guarantees from Bulgaria and the European Union that Macedonia won’t face additional nationalist demands down the road.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 15.09.2025
Latest fire in Skopje is put out, other hotspots are under control
Macedonia  | 15.09.2025
Brutal attack in Veles: father and daughter killed
Macedonia  | 14.09.2025
Mickoski: four detained after the latest fire, we expect such planted incidents to continue