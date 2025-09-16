No heavy metals pollution after the fire near Skopje

The Institute for public health (IJZ) reported today that there is no recorded pollution with heavy metals in the soil or water around the electronic waste warehouse that burnt down on Saturday. The fire, several kilometers east of downtown Skopje, alarmed the citizens and spread smoke over the city.

IJZ sampled the soil, water and air around the site and found that the samples are safe for heavy metals, which was one of the main reasons for concern, given that the warehouse held batteries and other dangerous components. IJZ also found that there are no elevated levels of radioactivity in the area.