 Skip to main content
17.09.2025
Republika English Latest news
Wednesday, 17 September 2025

VMRO blames Mayor Arsovska for the waste management crisis

Macedonia

16.09.2025

VMRO-DPMNE called out outgoing Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska for the failures with hygiene that contributed to a number of fires at dump sites around the capital Skopje.

All understand who runs the public utility companies in the city of Skopje. All know that the Drisla site is managed by the DUI party. The waste in Skopje and the situation in Drisla is the result of the incompetence of Danela Arsovska and her friends in DUI, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement, blaming SDSM and Levica of also supporting the Mayor and the DUI faction that supports her.

A number of fires at Drisla – Skopje’s main dump site – caused significant air pollution in the capital. “The citizens must not be held hostages to Arsovska and the incompetent DUI officials”, VMRO added in a statement.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 16.09.2025
No heavy metals pollution after the fire near Skopje
Macedonia  | 15.09.2025
Latest fire in Skopje is put out, other hotspots are under control
Macedonia  | 15.09.2025
Poll shows VMRO holding dominant lead over SDSM ahead of the elections