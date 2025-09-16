VMRO blames Mayor Arsovska for the waste management crisis

VMRO-DPMNE called out outgoing Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska for the failures with hygiene that contributed to a number of fires at dump sites around the capital Skopje.

All understand who runs the public utility companies in the city of Skopje. All know that the Drisla site is managed by the DUI party. The waste in Skopje and the situation in Drisla is the result of the incompetence of Danela Arsovska and her friends in DUI, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement, blaming SDSM and Levica of also supporting the Mayor and the DUI faction that supports her.

A number of fires at Drisla – Skopje’s main dump site – caused significant air pollution in the capital. “The citizens must not be held hostages to Arsovska and the incompetent DUI officials”, VMRO added in a statement.