Mickoski: 20 persons have been identified over attempts to cause instability

About 20 persons have been identified so far over well based suspicions that they are behind the attempts to spread fear and panic among the citizens, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski after a series of fires that badly affected the air quality in the capital Skopje.

Interior Ministry officials are convened and have identified about 20 individuals. We also have additional reports and there will be a coordinated action between the Interior Ministry and the Environment Ministry. Sadly, there are structures who are trying to cause instability and distress, they will keep trying to plant incidents, but we will prevail, the Prime Minister said during a visit to Jegunovce.

Mickoski pointed to an overnight fire that was planted in a car shop in the Kisela Voda area of Skopje as further evidence that the fires across the city in the past days have been planted.