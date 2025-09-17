Veles double murder: the court and the prosecution failed to put the attacker away

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski discussed the gruesome double murder case in Veles, where a man killed his former girlfriend and her father, before killing himself. According to Toskovski, the police had submitted criminal charges against the killer, after a number of reports that he is threatening the victim, Rosica Koceva. But the court gave the obviously unhinged man a suspended sentence.

Who is it in this country that gives the detention order, or sends someone to prison? And who can merely file charges? It is the court who can put someone in prison, and the prosecution that can propose this measure. In this case, there is no fault on the part of the Interior Ministry. We will conduct an internal review, but it is shameful to lie to and manipulate the public that it is our fault. The court handed a suspended sentence. That is not our fault. The prosecution did not ask for detention, said Minister Toskovski.

Citizens are urging protests after the murder of Rosica and her father. The attacker was a photographer who was known in alternative art circles in Skopje, and has harassed Koceva for a long time.