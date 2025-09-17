Mickoski visits the Lidl distribution center near Kumanovo

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski visited the regional distribution center that Lidl is building near Kumanovo. The site is expected to begin operations in the spring of 2026 as Lidl is opening stores in Macedonia.

An investment worth 115 million EUR, a total of 230 jobs will be created at this site, and Lidl will work with 75 Macedonian companies.

This will mean fresh products for the Macedonian consumers, every day. It is an opportunity to cut costs for our producers, who can use this site as a central storing location, as we ensure freshness and quality control, said Lidl representative Milena Dragijska.