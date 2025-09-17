Toskovski: Macedonia is under hybrid attacks

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski acknowledged that Macedonia is facing a hybrid attack, after a number of fires at sensitive locations east of Skopje caused significant air pollution. Two dozen persons have been suspected over the incidents, and four are detained after the fire at a large warehouse for dangerous waste.

It is a fact that there is a hybrid attack. We have multi-pronged attacks on the country in several areas. On the first day when the summer fires started we had at least 6-7 fires at vital locations, especially near Skopje. in the past several days we had fires at four risk points – three of them dumping sites, and a plant for recycling of waste. At one of these sites, the machinery was out of order, workers took sick leave days when the fire started, observation pylons were taken down. These are far too many coincidences, Toskovski said about the Drisla fires.

Regarding the fires at the Vardariste site, the Interior Minister said that there are about 200 members of Roma families living at the dump site and some of them have likely been smelting waste for the metals, that could have caused the fires.

Prime Minister Mickoski, who was visiting Kumanovo today, said that the fires in Vardariste and at the electronic waste site in Trubarevo are now fully under control, while parts of Drisla are being buried with ground and sand.