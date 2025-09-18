Mickoski: I expect that VMRO will win the local elections, Levica is running proxy candidates to help DUI

In an Alsat TV interview, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he expects the VMRO-DPMNE led coalition to win at the coming local elections. Speaking to the Albanian language TV station, he said that the populist Levica party is apparently coordinating with DUI, trying to help this party in ethnically mixed areas such as Struga, Tetovo and Gostivar.

VMRO is not running mayoral candidates in these cities, opting to help its VLEN partner, and SDSM is not running candidates either. But Levica’s decision to run candidates could divide the Macedonian vote that VMRO is steering toward VLEN, thereby helping DUI.

They know they can’t win, but they are running candidates. That is a political agreement to run proxy candidates, hoping that someone else will win, Mickoski said.

In another ethnically divided city – Kicevo – Mickoski said that VMRO is running a mayoral candidate with an intent to win the race.

There are 20 high ranking DUI officials with credible corruption charges. Processing them in the prosecution and the courts is another matter. We can’t fix everything that was being devastated for decades. Still, we did a lot, but lot more needs to be done, Mickoski said.