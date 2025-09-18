Protest after the killing of a young woman and her father

Several hundred citizens gathered in front of the Interior Ministry today to protest the brutal killing of a 31 year old woman from Veles and her father by her former partner.

The deranged attacker was threatening the woman for a long time, and while the police prepared charges against him, the Veles court and the prosecutors agreed to release him on a suspended sentence, with no detention or prison time.

This is a joint problem. The death is the result of institutional and social carelessness. And it is not an isolated case, but the result of daily activities that dehumanize women, said feminist activist Kalia Dimitrova.

The killer of Rosica Koceva and her father Kiro Kocev was “alternative artist” from Skopje Ilija Stefanovski who killed himself after the brutal act.