Macedonia should’ve been made an EU member by now, says Hungarian Minister Boka

Hungarian Minister for European Affairs Janos Boka called Macedonia’s and the Balkan’s integration into the EU “an unfinished process”, and said that Macedonia should have been made member by now.

Hungary is your sincere friend on this path. There is a strong strategic partnership between Hungary and Macedonia, based on shared values and mutual interests, and that extends to the issues of the Euro-integration process. During the Hungarian Presidency of the EU, we tried and succeeded to place enlargement at the front and we helped adopt the reform agenda of the country, as well as the SEPA membership into the joint Euro payments area, which is a major step for Macedonia, said Minister Boka, who is visiting Macedonia where he met state leaders and attended a panel at the University of Skopje.