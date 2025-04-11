Doctor Nikolov given a French knighthood for his contribution to bring the two countries closer

Distinguished nephrologist Igor Nikolov – Gila, who is Macedonia’s ambassador to France, was made Knight of the national order of merit of France. The prestigious award was given to doctor Nikolov at the French residence in Skopje yesterday.

I want to express my most sincere gratitude to the French Republic, its institutions and all who found that my dedication merits this award. This is not just my award, it represents the collective effort of all who I’ve had the privilege to cooperate with, and who work every day to bring our two nations closer, said doctor Nikolov.

The Ambassador added that he will consider the award to be added impetus to continue to work and innovate, opening new opportunities to expand the friendship between France and Macedonia.

French ambassador to Macedonia Christophe le Rigoleur informed doctor Nikolov about the award, granted by President Macron. “This prestigious decoration awards your dedication and quality of services you have rendered to our country and your dedication”.

Doctor Nikolov is a professor at the Medical Faculty and associate of numerous international medical organizations, while also working as healthcare advisor to Prime Minister Mickoski. He studied in Amiens and at the Pierre and Marie Curie University in Paris.