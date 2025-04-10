Toskovski: prosecutors have a large amount of evidence for the Kocani disaster trial

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that there is a large amount of evidence that will be used in the trial over the Kocani nightclub disaster.

There are 11 prosecutors working on the case and they have a huge amount of evidence, as well as 250-300 potential witnesses. We must show that, as a country, we have the capacity to respond appropriately to this, Toskovski said.

In a TV interview, The Interior Minister added that this is a significant change to the way Macedonia responded to earlier disasters, such as the Tetovo hospital fire and the bus accidents near Laskarci and Sofia. Toskovski added that he feels moral responsibility for the disaster, but also a moral imperative to clear out the case to the end.