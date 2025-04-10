 Skip to main content
11.04.2025
Drug boss who fled Macedonia filmed partying in Dubai

Macedonia

10.04.2025

A video from Dubai shows suspected major drug dealer from Macedonia Shevalj Muaremi from the Grcec gang entertaining himself with Serbian singer Dragana Mirkovic. The video was taken at the birthday party of football player Luka Milivojevic.

In the video, the singer is heard performing the classic Macedonian song “Zajdi Zajdi”.

Muaremi fled Macedonia as killings between his Grcec drug gang and rival Skopje based gangs intensified and is living in Dubai for almost a full year. He is sought in Macedonia for murders and drug running.

