Judicial Council defends Tetovo judge over lenient traffic accident sentence

The Judicial Council came out today in support of Tetovo judge Eljvedin Ferati, who handed a lenient, two years sentence, to driver Mensur Pajaziti who killed 22 year old Teodora Ristovska.

According to the Judicial Council, the judge was not able to increase Pajaziti’s sentence because it was him who launched the appeal, and the sentence could not be higher than in the previous trial. Pajaziti was initially given three and a half years in prison, and this was reduced at the Appeals Court down to two years, before the Supreme Court nullified the trial and had it start over at the first instance.

Ferati’s sentence caused outrage and even Prime Minister Mickoski blasted the sentence, calling for a review of the court.