Major businessman close to Zaev arrested on tax fraud charges

Risto Krmzov, a major businessman from Strumica who is seen as very close to former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, was detained today. Krmzov is suspected of tax fraud – setting up bogus companies who were reporting fake transactions with businesses in Kosovo and then asking for tax rebate. The scheme, which is usually done with the support of high level authorities, led to significant gains which Krmzov laundered through real-estate deals, the charges state.

A total of 23 individuals and 15 companies are charged in the major investigation. Krmzov was first declared a suspect months ago, but it took a long time to build a case.

The arrest comes as Zaev’s own brother Vice Zaev is named in a major corruption scandal involving state awarded coal contracts.