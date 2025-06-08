New student dorm will be built in Stip

Macedonia stopped signing shameful and harmful international treaties and has now signed a strategic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the meeting of the UMS youth wing of his VMRO-DPMNE party.

The ruined and neglected student dorms will be left in the past. I can announce the construction of a new student dorm in Stip, with 200 beds for our future doctors, in the campus of the coming clinical center, all thanks to our strategic partnership with the United Kingdom. Macedonia is no longer defaced and taken from us, Macedonia is ours again and will say what it wants and what it’s fighting for, Mickoski said.