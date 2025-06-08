SDSM could end up losing all mayoral races in the coming local elections, predicted Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. His VMRO-DPMNE party is strong favorite in the fall local elections.

We are receiving enormous outpouring of support from the people, which is also a tremendous responsibility, that compels us on accountability. We will continue to work with the same pace. All officials must remember that the people are having hardships in their lives and must be responsible to every public denar that is spent, Mickoski said.

To make sure that the electoral wins keep coming, Mickoski said that all Government officials must be at the disposal of their citizens at all times, and work in their interest.