MAN: it’s no surprise to learn that ANB was wiretapping journalists

The Macedonian Association of Journalists responded to reports that the ANB security agency placed journalists, as well as current Prime Minister Mickoski, under surveillance over the past five years.

According to MAN, “it’s no surprise that the SDSM and DUI Government was following and wiretapping the then leader of the opposition Hristijan Mickoski, other politicians, journalists, one prosecutor, businessmen and other public figures. This Government was brought to power using wiretapped phone conversations that were provided to it by former police official Zoran Verusevski, so it’s clear that it will continue to engage in unlawful wiretapping once in power”, MAN writes, reminding the public of the major wiretapping scandal of 2015, and the use of an extensive cache of wiretaps by the SDSM party.

The time has come to put an end to this evil, to the abuse of phone conversations and violations of privacy by SDSM and DUI, their media supporters and internet bots. We are aware that was was published about the abuses in ANB is not the end of it, and that there are still SDSM and DUI structures in this service who participated in these activities and have destroyed documents and traces after the change of Government. What will be surprising is if this judiciary delivers charges and sentences for the culprits, MAN added in its statement.