Nikoloski: accountability for those abusing the security services

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski reacted to the reports of abuse of the ANB security service for political purposes by the Zaev regime. According to a review of the work of the ANB, conducted after the change of Government, its past leadership conducted surveillance of former opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski and journalists.

In our time in the opposition we expressed concerns that we are under surveillance and that the secret services are abused by SDSM and DUI, as well as by Stevo Pendarovski. We had our suspicions that the AR Intelligence Agency is preparing slanderous, false reports that it sends to its Western allied partners, and that the ANB did surveillance and wiretapping. This was their plan for our political discreditation, which failed. The changes that came at the 2024 elections open the door to clear our the secret services and to ensure accountability for those who were abusing them. I call on state prosecutors to investigate these allegations and to process those responsible. Enough with the abuse of the secret services, Nikoloski said.