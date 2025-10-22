Mayor Arsovska increasingly erratic as garbage crisis worsens

Outgoing Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska, widely blamed for the mismanagement of the city and the current crisis with garbage pickup, continued with her erratic behavior. After the Government announced that it is instructing a number of inspection and audit services to examine the work of the Mayor and of the KHS communal hygiene company, Arsovska walked up to the Government building to take a selfie.

She posted a message blaming the Government of the failures of KHS to remove the garbage from large swathes of the city and launched personal insults toward the Prime Minister and the frontrunner to replace her – Orce Gjorgjievski. VMRO-DPMNE issued a statement that the party will not comment on Arsovska’s behavior because of the “condition she is in and the personal challenges she faces – we wish her good health and speedy recovery”.

Meanwhile, in many of the Skopje municipalities, the newly re-elected Mayors have began to muster what machines they have outside of the KHS garbage trucks and are removing the piles of garbage with their own workers. KHS is largely managed by officials from the DUI party, appointed by Arsovska who has allied with Ali Ahmeti in the later stages of her term in office.