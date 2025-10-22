VLEN leaders don’t want Taravari crawling back to them

Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami dismissed the chances that Alliance of Albanians leader Arben Taravari returns to the VLEN coalition.

Taravari was one of the main VLEN leaders until a few months ago when, prompted by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, he abandoned the ruling coalition and sided with Ali Ahmeti, thinking that the DUI led opposition coalition will win in the Albanian camp. The latest gamble from Taravari, who has switched sides often, did not pay off as DUI lost the key races it was pushing, and even in Taravari’s Gostivar, where DUI and the Alliance did well, the mayoral elections are not valid due to the low turnout.

The voters condemned Taravari for his political games. Today as he sees Ali Ahmeti in critical condition, he is ready to turn his back on him. But I think that Taravari should stay close to Ahmeti. They entered this battle together, let them remain together to the end, Kasami said.