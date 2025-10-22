 Skip to main content
23.10.2025
Nikoloski: the UK is our strategic partner in infrastructure development

22.10.2025

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski presented the strategic priorities of Macedonia in development of regional infrastructure, in roads and railroads, as well as in the green transformation of the economy, during his meeting with UK officials in London today.

As part of the large delegation, Nikoloski met with representatives of UKEF – the UK export finance institution that is helping Macedonia develop its infrastructure.

Macedonia is an example of how the cooperation with UKEF can influence the regional economic development. The United Kingdom is a strategic partner to Macedonia in our development projects, Nikoloski said following his meetings.

