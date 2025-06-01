 Skip to main content
02.06.2025
Monday, 2 June 2025

Mickoski: defense spending to reach 5 percent of GDP within a foreseeable timeframe

Macedonia

01.06.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that request from the United States that NATO members begin to spend 5 percent of GDP for defense means the creation of an action plan that this level is reached within a foreseeable timeframe.

We have to note that the 5 percent limit includes infrastructure spending on projects that can practically be used by the NATO Alliance. At the moment we are at slightly over 2.5 percent defense spending. What was once the highest level we could reach, of 2 percent, is now the bottom. Many NATO member states are below this minimum level, the Prime Minister added.

