State prosecutors urged to investigate allegations made by Mayor Arsovska

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski publicly urged state prosecutors to act upon the allegations made by Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska, who claims that the Mayor of Cair Visar Ganiu was allowing the legalization of homes against the law.

Arsovska is announcing additional details and claims that Ganiu is being protected because he is an important candidate for the VLEN coalition in the coming local elections. On the other hand, this campaign from the Mayor, who has been largely silent over the past few years, has raised allegations that she is coordinating her activities with DUI, which desperately wants to win in Cair – and also of ignoring similar lax approach to illegally built homes in parts of Skopje ran by DUI officials such as Saraj.

If the evidence is submitted to the state prosecutors, I suggest we let them do their work. If there is such evidence, of course they should act upon it. I regret if the Mayor is really receiving death threats, and I encourage her to report them to the police immediately, and that the police investigates the origin of the threats, Prime Minister Mickoski said.

When asked about Ganiu’s claims that Arsovska is being used as an instrument by DUI in the run up to the local elections, Mickoski replied that “there is some truth to that”.