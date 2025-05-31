Prosecutors ask Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska for more details after her latest allegations of corruption

The office of state prosecutors called Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska to contact them, after her public claims that she is uncovering corruption on the part of the Mayor of Cair, and that she is receiving death threats. Arsovska has been largely silent over the past year, after she irreparably broke her relationship with VMRO-DPMNE, but has done several much publicized stunts over the past days, as tthelocal elections draw closer.

If the Mayor has some information that points to criminal actions, she has an obligation to report it and to cooperate with the state prosecutors, said the OJO office in Skopje. The office added that they have prosecutors on stand-by if Mayor Arsovska really wants to report death threats she has received.Arsovska accused Cair Mayor Visar Ganiu of allowing legalization of unlawfully built homes in violation of the law. She is seen as siding with DUI, which is expected to fight a narrow fight with VLEN – the coalition Ganiu comes from.