31.05.2025
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 31 May 2025

Filipce violated construction laws to build the ill-fated Covid wards

Macedonia

31.05.2025

During the Covid crisis, then Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce structured the construction of a dozen improvised Covid wards as a process of procurement of goods and services – and not as a construction activity that falls under construction laws.

At a press conference today VMRO-DPMNE official Valentin Manasievski said that this move allowed Filipce to put the Covid wards into use, which led to the disastrous fire on September 8th 2021 that killed 14 patients and family members.Instead of improving the conditions in the wards, on orders of the Goverment the Ministry pushed through changes to the law on urgen construction that meant that the permit to use the wards was issued simply by then Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce.

The wards weree not listed in the cadastre, did not receive premits to be put in use and were essentially built unlawfully, Manasievski said.The ruling party asked Filipce if he has received kick-backs from this contract, which ended up costing patients their lives.

