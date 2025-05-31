Program to help reduce youth migration 

The newly prepared action plan for the youth, that was presented by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski earlierr this week, provides for steps that can help rreduceemigration.

The plan contains fufundinfor re-qualification of workers using short programs llastingseveral months, that should help them find jobs. “Applicants will receive 12,000 denars a month to attend training in use of modern technologies and entrepreneurship”, said Education Minister Vesna Janevska. She warned about the alarming loss of 17,000 students over the past 7 years as evidence that Macedonia must focus on stopping the emigration.

Gjoko Velkovski, Minister for Welfare, Demographics and Youth, said that his department will focus on people of up to 29 years, with measures such as financial assistance to vulnerable individuals and programs to stimulate employment. The plan will provide for 40 million EUR in spending and will cover 16,000 unemployed persons, most of them under 29.