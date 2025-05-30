Bulgarian Parliament adopts new resolution with demands aimed at Macedonia 

The Bulgarian Parliament today adopted a new resolution on the relations with Macedonia. The resolution, proposed by Tosko Jordanov from the populist ITN party, was adopted with unanimous consent of 194 representatives.

In it, the Macedonian authorities are urged to strictly implement the agreements signed by the previous Government, insisting that it is unacceptable to bypass or ignore elements from the treaties. The resolution insists that the Bulgarian requests from Macedonia are not a bilateral issue but are a demand set forward by the whole of the European Union, as part of the EU consensus. The Bulgarian Parliament also calls on the EU institutions to make sure that Macedonia guarantees the rights of its Bulgarian community, to develop the cultural and historic heritage of the Bulgarians and their language, by demanding strict adherence to the highest standardss in minority rights. For this end, Macedonia is asked to adopt an action plan for protection of individuals who bellong to minority groups.

As expected, the resolution calls on Macedonia to amend its Constitution and to include the Bulgarian community in its preamble – the request that Bulgaria uses as an excuse to block Macedonia’s EU accession.