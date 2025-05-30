Mickoski urged for protection of national sovereignty and values in his remarks at CPAC Budapest

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski addressed the CPAC Budapest conference – the largest gathering of conservtive leaders and opinion makers in Europe.

I come from a place where centuries have taught us that true strength comes from the eternal values that we must never compromise with. Living in times of fals narrartives that attempt to erase or relativize our national values, we are here to confirm the opposition. That patriotism is not some retro idea, but the only path toward a prosperous future, Prime Minister Mickoski said in his address.Mickoski praised the new wind blowing with the inauguration of President Donald Trump in the United States, quoting his position that “the fundamental need of our time is to have nations who will defend their cultures, their borders and their values”.

The Prime Minister also praised the leadership role of Hungary, as “our strategic partner, whose example inspires us to represent the values we believe in even more strongly”.Prime Minister Mickoski noted the importance of religion in our lives, and said that “we will never give up the legacy of the Apostolic holy brothers, Ss. Cyril and Methodius, who brought literacy and Christianity from Macedonia and spread it across the Slavic world”.