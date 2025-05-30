Mickoski and Orban discuss strategic partnership between Macedonia and Hungary

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Hungary is our sincere friend and strong supporter of Macedonia’s EU integration, as well as our important strategic partner. In our conversation I emphasized that Macedonia remains firmly dedicated to its European path, in the achieving of its Euroepan perspective and preserving stability in the region. I expressed my sincere gratitude for the constant support on the part of Hungary and my belief that our strategic partnership will continue to develop with even stronger dynamism, said Prime Minister Mickoski through a statement.