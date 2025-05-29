 Skip to main content
30.05.2025
Friday, 30 May 2025

Minister Mucunski meets with Secretary Rubio in DC

Macedonia

29.05.2025

Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski met today in Washington with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Today in Washington D.C., we reaffirmed the strong partnership between our nations—grounded in shared values, strategic alignment, and genuine friendship. We focused on expanding trade, reducing tariffs, and initiating talks on a potential  Trade Agreement, while showcasing the many investment opportunities we can offer to U.S. partners. I reiterated our firm commitment to advancing political dialogue and expressed sincere appreciation for the steadfast U.S. support—both as strategic partners and close allies within NATO, Foreign Minister Mucunski said after the meeting.

Mucunski and Rubio also discussed security cooperation within NATO and regional stability and developments in the Western Balkans. Mucunski expressed gratitude for the continuous support from the United States and noted that Macedonia is a credible ally and spends over 2 percent of GDP on defense.

