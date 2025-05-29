Mickoski: 6 billion in investments from the strategic partnership agreement with the UK

The strategic agreement with the United Kingdom will generate 6 billion EUR in investments, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the Parliament question time today.

It is important to note that we have strategic goals and projects that are talked about for decades but unfortunately we never seem to build them. The corridor 10 railroad, highways, hospitals, energy capacities, Cebren and Galiste – we talk about them for decades, we are looking for investors, but we never find them. There were financial obstacles, lack of political will and courage and the lack of investors. The agreement we signed with the United Kingdom, that was adopted in Parliament, delivers a framework. Now begins a process where the Finance Ministry will open a competitive dialogue with financial institutions from across the world, the Prime Minister said.

Mickoski dismissed criticism from the opposition SDSM party that the agreement places future generations in debt as economic illiteracy. He pledged full transparency with the agreement and said that everything will be “an open book”.