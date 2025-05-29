Call to adopt a single electoral district and allow the diaspora to vote again

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski called on the other parties to adopt a single electoral district, but also restore voting rights to the diaspora. This is an old request from the smaller political parties, who hope that in a single electoral district they will be able to win seats on their own – without needing a coalition with one of the larger parties, but is opposed by the Albanian parties who gain seats under the current model with 6 districts.

I call on you all to adopt changes to the electoral code and have a single electoral district. Also, we can allow the diaspora to vote again within this single district, including with polling stations outside of our diplomatic offices, Mickoski said, adding that the VMRO-DPMNE representatives are prepared to vote for this immediately.

The diaspora used to have three seats in Parliament – representing the Americas, Europe and Australia, but they were abolished under pressure from SDSM.