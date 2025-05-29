Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed gratitude to Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski for protecting the souther border of Europe from illegal migration. Orban spoke at the opening of CPAC Budapest, the large conservative conference, which Mickoski will address tomorrow.

Our Macedonian hero Hristijan Mickoski won the elections even though all of Brussels supported his opponent. He is the captain of the fortress that protects the southern European border from migration. Long live Macedonia, said Orban in his address, which followed a video message from President Trump.

The leaders of Slovakia and Georgia, Fico and Kobakhidze are attending the conference, as are conservative politicians such as Mateusz Morawiecki, Andrej Babis, Jorge Buxade, Tony Abbott, Liz Truss, Alice Weidel and many others.