Parliament ratifies strategic partnership treaty with the UK

The Macedonian Parliament today ratified the strategic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom that will allow Macedonia to draw upon billions that can be used for infrastructure, healthcare and education projects.Out of the 82 members of Parliament who voted, 76 were in favor.

The agreement was presented by Deputy Foreign Minister Zoran Dimitrovski, who said that this is a landmark treaty that will allow the construction of a high speed railroad on the north-south corridor, building of hospitals in Stip and Kicevo, reconstruction of the Tetovo hospital and elevating the cyber security and digital transformation of the government.

SDSM representative Mitko Trajculeski criticized the government and the ruling majority for what he said is lack of transparency in the negotiating of the agreement.