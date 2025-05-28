VMRO announces its mayoral candidates for two dozen municipalities

VMRO-DPMNE today announced its candidates for 25 municipalities, for the coming local elections. The ruling party’s Executive Committee said that, according to the polls, the candidates enjoy support that is 4 or even 5 times that of the likely SDSM candidates.

In Aerodrom, VMRO will nominate the current acting Mayor Dean Miteski. Also in Skopje, in Butel and Gjorce Petrov the candidates are the incumbents Darko Kostovski and Aleksandar Stojkoski. Same as in Bitola, Stip, Veles, Ohrid and Kavadarci, where the current mayors Toni Konjanovski, Ivan Jordanov, Marko Kolev, Nikola Pecakov and Mitko Jancev will run for another term.

We are nominating decent, responsible and hard working people. Most of them are acting mayors who have transformed their municipalities. And some are candidates who have the will and energy to change the way municipalities who currently have SDSM mayors are run, said the party’s Secretary General Gjorgjija Sajkoski.