Mickoski urges the European Parliament to adopt the report that acknowledges Macedonia’s identity and language

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today said that he expects to see the annual progress report prepared by the European Union to acknowledge Macedonia’s national identity and its historic depth. Mickoski called upon parties in Macedonia who have partners in the European Parliament, such as SDSM and LDP, to push for these positions to be accepted.

For the first time in the European Parliament we will have a report that on multiple occasions mentions the many centuries old and unique Macedonian identity and language. We were often told that this is not a problem, that acknowledging this is not an obstacle for anyone. So I expect the members of the European Parliament to unanimously accept this report, Prime Minister Mickoski said.

In the past, Greek and Bulgarian members of the European Parliament would often intervene to block mentions of Macedonia’s history, identity, even the adjective “Macedonian”.

Mickoski said that the current version of the report is the product of lengthy work, over the past more than 10 months. It is up for debate in early June and will likely be voted on in July..