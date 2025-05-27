Milososki: there are serious irregularities in the appointment of Appeals Court judges

Deputy Parliament Speaker Antonio Milososki strongly condemned the appointment of new Skopje Appeals Court judges, and accused Aleksandar Kambovski – head of the Judicial Council which conducted the selection, of committing a criminal act. The most scandalous appointment was the promotion of judge Ivan Dzolev to the Appeals Court – Dzolev is notorious as a loyalist of the Zaev regime who carried out massive violations of human rights and politicized the judiciary.

Milososki pointed out that one of the three judges who were named in a commission to rank the candidates did not sign the rankings, making them null. When Kambovski realized this, he tried to retroactively appoint a different judge to the commission, but this does not repair the damage that was done. Afterwards, Milososki added, Kambovski ignored decisions by the Supreme Court and the Administrative Court who found the process null, and went ahead with it regardless. Milososki went on to list half a dozen additional irregularities in the process.

To sum it all up, there are fundamental violations in the process of selection of judges in the Skopje Appeals Court. If state prosecutors or any of the candidates obtains the entire documentation of this process, it will present a strong case to begin criminal charges against the President of the Judicial Council Aleksandar Kambovski, for failure to implement a court order, Milososki said.