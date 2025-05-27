Three companies will compete to be the next mobile operator

The Agency for Electronic Communications announced that it will issue a call for the selection of a third independent mobile phone operator in Macedonia. AEK cites strong interest among the potential investors and said that since there are several companies expressing interest, it will have them compete against each other.

The interested parties are One Macedonia, Bitstream Mobile and e&PPF Telekom Group. One Macedonia made proposals to AEK for the coming bid, and the Agency said that it has accepted some of them, such as reviewing the obligations for the operator to provide a 5G network. The new operator will need to have the network functioning by 2032, and will need to cover at least one city by 2026.

One Macedonia is the company set up by the Hungarian 4iG, which expressed strong interest in entering the Macedonian market, which is currently dominated by Deutsche Telekom and Telekom Austria.