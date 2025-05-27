 Skip to main content
28.05.2025
Cebren will be a strategic project for the future of Macedonia

Macedonia

27.05.2025

Following announcements from the Government that the Cebren hydro complex will be built with money provided through the strategic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement that his investment will help clear pollution in Macedonia. Energy Minister Sanja Bozinovska said that the work is now focused on whether to build one or two dams (Cebren and Galiste)on the Crna River, to best use the hydro potential.

Cebren and Galiste are a strategic project. The hydro plants are crucial not just for production of electric energy, but also to provide two new water reservoirs, on top of the Tikves reservoir. This will mean sufficient water to irrigate 55-60 thousand hectares of high quality farmland known for fruits and vineyards. Given the depopulated area where the Crna River flows – Mariovo – the dams will also boost tourism and bring new private investors, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

