27.05.2025
Ivan Dzolev named as Appeals Court judge

Macedonia

26.05.2025

The Judicial Council today elected judge Ivan Dzolev, head of the Skopje Criminal Court, as Appeals Court judge.

Dzolev is best known as a strong supporter of the Zaev regime, and was appointed to the top position of the crucial criminal court shortly after Zaev grabbed power. Dzolev presided over some of the worst abuses of power and poltiization of the judiciary in the interest of the Zaev regime.

Along with him, judges Marija Kletnicka Markovska, Olja Ristova and Betim Jahja were also named to the Skopje Appeals Court by the Judicial Council. The Judicial Council also elected Afrim Fidani as new President of the Supreme Court.

