27.05.2025
Mickoski: gas plants are the best way to end air pollution

Macedonia

26.05.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the best way to resolve air pollution in Macedonia is through the planned cogenerative gas plants, that will generate clean heat for the cities.

The main cause of air pollution is the heating of households, public and industrial facilities. This calls for the construction of cogenerative gas plants that can be used to produce electricity and heat. This will be one of the main priorities we will work toward – the building of a centralized system of heating of homes, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

