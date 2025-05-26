President Siljanovska meets with Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV welcomed Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova today for an audience. President Siljanovska is in Rome for the annual honoring of the Ss. Cyril and Methodius.

A conversation with such a spiritual leader will be remembered forever. It shows the wisdom of centuries, dedication to the vulnerable and selfless commitment to peace, justice and reforms in the world, said President Siljanovska after the meeting.

The President gifted the Pope with a woodcarving motif of fruits and animals often featured on churches across Macedonia, and Cardinal Parolin with a replica of a golden ritual mask found at the Trebenisko Kale, dating to the first Macedonian dynasty – the Argeads.