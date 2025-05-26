VMRO: Filipce should account for the oncology scandal, instead of demanding new meetings of party leaders

VMRO-DPMNE rebuffed SDSM leader Venko Filipce’s call for a meeting of party leaders, and urged him to assume responsibility for the major Oncology Clinic scandal instead. Prime Minister Mickoski met with Filipce recently and discussed coordination on issues such as judicial reform, but Filipce now calls for a meeting of all party leaders.

Such calls will not improve his popularity. There was a meeting of the party leaders a month ago and there is no need for another at the moment. He is welcome to meet with his coalition partners – Ahmeti, Taravari or Apasiev, who share his values, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

The ruling party called on Filipce to focus on reorganizing his own party, and ending the influence of former leader Zoran Zaev in SDSM. Also, the party called on Filipce to account for his role in the major oncology scandal, where doctors are accused of selling expensive chemotherapy drugs on the black market, while leaving the patients with placebos. The scandal was going on while Filipce was Healthcare Minister.