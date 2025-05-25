 Skip to main content
25.05.2025
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 25 May 2025

Handball: EHF final called off after AEK refused to play against Alkaloid

Sport

25.05.2025

The EHF European Cup final was cancelled today, after the Greek AEK team refused to come out and play against Macedonia’s Alkaloid. The Greek team complained that not all of their 200 fans who came to Skopje for the game were allowed in.

The EHF European Cup final HC Alkaloid vs AEK Athens HC has been called off due to security concerns. Additional information on further procedures will be communicated in due course, the European Handball Federation said in a statement.
Alkaloid had a four goal lead after the first game in Athens and was strong favorite to win. EHF will now have to decide on the next steps, which could include awarding the Cup to Alkaloid.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 25.05.2025
Siljanovska: we are ready for creative solutions with Bulgaria, Vienna could be a venue for talks
Macedonia  | 25.05.2025
Kocani disaster: 70 patients are still receiving treatment for burn injuries
Macedonia  | 24.05.2025
President Siljanovska honors St. Cyril and Methodius in Rome, will meet Pope Leo on Monday