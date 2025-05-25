Handball: EHF final called off after AEK refused to play against Alkaloid

The EHF European Cup final was cancelled today, after the Greek AEK team refused to come out and play against Macedonia’s Alkaloid. The Greek team complained that not all of their 200 fans who came to Skopje for the game were allowed in.

The EHF European Cup final HC Alkaloid vs AEK Athens HC has been called off due to security concerns. Additional information on further procedures will be communicated in due course, the European Handball Federation said in a statement.

Alkaloid had a four goal lead after the first game in Athens and was strong favorite to win. EHF will now have to decide on the next steps, which could include awarding the Cup to Alkaloid.