Nikoloski: we are proud to be the first country in the region with a strategic agreement with the UK

I’m proud that we are the first country in our region to sign such an agreement with the United Kingdom, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, after the strategic partnership agreement that he signed in London earlier this week.

This agreement provides funding for projects that will raise Macedonia to a completely new level of development. This agreement, along with the agreement soon to be signed between the two Prime Ministers, will describe the entire political and economic framework between the two countries. We are already NATO allies, but this is a completely new level of cooperation. This is not new debt but funding for projects, and soon we will inform the public about their specific details, Nikoloski said in an interview with MIA.

Nikoloski said that the terms under which Macedonia will receive the loans are the best it has ever received. “At the moment, Macedonia could not receive the same terms from any other relevant Western institution. The maximum we have obtained until now are 350 million EUR, and here we are talking about projects initially surpassing 2 billion EUR, and 6 billion EUR in total”, Nikoloski added.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that in some projects it’s possible that contracts are awarded as early as this summer, and works begins in late fall.