Siljanovska: we are ready for creative solutions with Bulgaria, Vienna could be a venue for talks

Besides the initiative for a meeting in the Hague, during the NATO summit, President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova said that there is an offer from Austria for talks with Bulgaria to be held in Vienna. President Siljanovska said that the offer came from Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, who visited Skopje last week.

Austria is prepared to talk about finding a creative solution with Bulgaria and believes that it is important to follow through on EU’s enlargement policy, President Siljanovska said.

The President added that part of the solution could be for EU institutions, the European Parliament or the European Council, to

adopt positions or instructions on the relations between Macedonia and Bulgaria. Macedonia is asking for guarantees that Bulgaria will not use the initial concessions it demands from Macedonia as simply the first step, and will continue to add new demands in the course of Macedonia’s EU accession.