25.05.2025
Kocani disaster: 70 patients are still receiving treatment for burn injuries

Macedonia

25.05.2025

A team of doctors from the Skopje clinics who spent the past days evaluating the young patients injured in the Kocani nightclub disaster spoke to the press about the state of the patients.

Over 110 patients, who were initially treated abroad, are undergoing follow-up treatment in Kocani. Some of them have complicated injuries that will require plastic surgery and some still have unhealed wounds. 40 patients are receiving physical therapy and 70 have burn injuries that are still treated. Some of the patients will have to remain under treatment for years, doctors said.

