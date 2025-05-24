President Siljanovska honors St. Cyril and Methodius in Rome, will meet Pope Leo on Monday

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova led the honoring of St. Cyril and Methodius at the basilica Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, on the feast day of the sainted brothers. President Siljanovska will be received by Pope Leo XIV on Monday.

We, common people, the faithful, are warned that the mission of the great Cyril and Methodius is not finished yet. I hope that the world, Europe and the faithful will make a new step forward with the appointment of the new Pope, to continue the all-Christian and Slavic spiritual story, President Siljanovska said.